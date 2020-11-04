Sev-Rend On-Boards New Pacific Northwest Sales Manager

Sev-Rend is pleased to announce the addition of James (JC) Nyssen as their new Pacific Northwest Sales Manager.

Bringing JC Nyssen on as the Pacific Northwest Sales Manager lines up with Sev-Rend’s goals to further service their clients in the produce industry with high-performance packaging. This move allows Sev-Rend to further support the ever growing fresh produce industry.

“JC brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Sev-Rend team that will allow us to grow in some key areas within the fresh produce packaging world” states Rob Williams – CEO of Sev-Rend. “His experience in the industry, especially with industry specific equipment, is a big plus for the Sev-Rend team. His knowledge within the packaging industry will help to strengthen Sev-Rend’s position as a top tier supplier of high-performance packaging.”

Art Vega –VP of Sales & Marketing at Sev-Rend adds “We believe JC’s skills, talents and technical knowledge will benefit us all. I have seen him completely rebuild a packing machine. Having this knowledge is a great help to our clients.”

JC brings over 10 years’ experience to the Sev-Rend team ranging from sales to account management to technical support. He most recently held the title of Technical Support at Giro Pack USA Inc. where he played a critical role servicing packing equipment for the fresh produce industry. JC’s experience is heavily engrained in the packaging industry as it relates to equipment automation which gives him detailed experience on the sales side for packaging.

“I am very excited to join the Sev-Rend team to offer world class products and service to the produce industry” states JC. “Sev-Rend’s core products are items I have deep knowledge of, and the transition from the technical side to sales. My previous experience in technical support for the equipment that uses Sev-Rend’s products will be a great asset for the team to help serve existing accounts along with new accounts. Sev-Rend is known in the industry for their quick lead times and superior quality, and I look forward to working with the team to help acquire new business.”

JC’s addition to the Sev-Rend team is in line with the Sev-Rend growth strategy. His vast knowledge will allow him to seamlessly work with key accounts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This gain in knowledge and experience is in line with several of the other items Sev-Rend has made over the past several years to support the needs of the packaging market. The addition of a new equipment, such as pouch converting that was implemented in 2019, are just some of the additional examples of Sev-Rend’s commitment to growth to support this ever expanding market.

Sev-Rend is a leading supplier of high performance packaging and has been in the packaging business for over 26 years. Their headquarters and manufacturing facility are strategically located in Collinsville, IL, just outside of St. Louis, MO.