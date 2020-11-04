United Fresh Announces SmartPass Education Package for 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association has announced the member-exclusive SmartPass Education Package for 2021. The package offers members access to multiple events through the year with the convenience of a single registration.

“Our SmartPass Education Package is designed to help both companies and individuals plan their engagement with United Fresh’s 2021 education and networking activities,” said United Fresh Vice President of Education & Program Management Amanda Griffin. “Companies can buy SmartPass packages and send different team members to different events. This allows companies to provide professional development opportunities to multiple employees or to share these registrations with their customers or industry partners. Or, individuals can buy a SmartPass to attend all the events. We manage the logistics of registration and make it convenient to take full advantage of these educational programs.”

The 2021 SmartPass Education Package includes:

United re-Fresh Experience (month of January, virtual)

Start your new year in a re-freshed frame of mind. This January, join industry peers and leaders to explore 10 thought-provoking sessions during your United re-Fresh Experience. Break-out peer-to-peer discussions will immediately follow each presentation sharing innovative strategies coming to life in 2021.



United Fresh 2021 Convention & Expo (June 24-26, Los Angeles, CA)

United Fresh is teaming up with the Fresh Produce & Floral Council to celebrate the return to in-person events in June 2021 by hosting the first major produce industry expo on the West Coast in almost two years. Taking B2B to the next level, we’ll return with face-to-face meetings, top-notch education, a two-day expo and networking celebrations throughout the event! United Fresh Washington Conference (September 20-22, Washington, DC)

The United Fresh Washington Conference is the fresh produce industry’s annual gathering of leaders to converge on Capitol Hill for critical education and discussion of the industry’s most pressing public policy issues. Attendees will engage in strategic, face-to-face dialogue with key members of Congress, their staff and top regulatory officials.

New this year, the package also includes a $300 credit to be used towards additional event registrations and publications. Eligible programs include: BrandStorm™; Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP) Training Course; Listeria Workshops; Produce Executive Development Program; Produce GAPs Harmonized Standard Auditor Training; Produce Sales Training; Recall Ready Program and USDA Produce Inspection Training.

United Fresh members can register for the 2021 Smart Pass Education Package for $2,500 by visiting www.unitedfresh.org. For questions, contact Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Member Programs, at [email protected] or 202-303-3412.





