Source.ag Has Been Selected as the Startup of the Year 2024 in AgTech Breakthrough Awards

AgTech Breakthrough recognized Source.ag among the best agritech solution for growers in 2024

Amsterdam — Source.ag, the provider of AI solutions for vegetable growers, announced it has been named the Startup of the Year 2024 by AgTech Breakthrough. AgTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best agricultural and food technology companies, products and services around the globe. With thousands of nominations, AgTech Breakthrough selected the top companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievement and innovation in the AgTech and FoodTech industry as awardees.

“Being at the forefront of providing innovative technology that empowers growers worldwide to democratize access to fresh vegetables, we are honored to be recognized in the AgTech Breakthrough Awards. Our esteemed team of plant and data scientists is committed to ensuring our solutions bring maximum value for growers globally. We are beyond grateful for the valuable feedback and continuous support of our customers, who help us ensure our innovative solutions empower growers to achieve the best outcomes. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries and delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of growers around the world,” said Rien Kamman, Co-Founder and CEO at Source.ag.

Founded in 2020, Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable.

Source.ag uses AI to decode plant biology and empower growers to succeed. The company takes a hybrid approach, combining plant and data science, to analyze the underlying biology and processes behind plant behavior. In contrast to so-called ‘black box’ models, the approach at Source.ag brings transparency, and robustness, and requires less data to get started.

Source.ag’s clients include Agro Care, Thanet Earth, The Green House Growers, Grupa Mularski, Le Jardin de Rabelais, and other leading growers worldwide. Globally, more than 300+ commercial greenhouses in 16 countries and counting benefit from Source.ag’s revolutionary solutions.

About Source.ag

Source.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world’s growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its AI solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable. Together, we’re on a mission to feed the world, in a climate-resilient and resource-efficient way.