Square Roots Opens New Facility in Kentucky; Partnering With Gordon Food Service to Further U.S. Expansion

(Shepherdsville, KY) — Square Roots, the technology leader in indoor farming, and Gordon Food Service, one of the largest food distributors in North America, announced the opening of a new climate-controlled, indoor farm in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Since establishing their strategic partnership in 2019, Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have been building indoor farms together across the continent—with the ultimate aim of bringing locally-grown food to customers at a global scale. In the past year alone, Square Roots has deployed new, co-located farms on Gordon Food Service distribution centers in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Springfield, Ohio; and now Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

“Working with Gordon Food Service, we’ve tripled our aggregate growing capacity this year while entering three new strategic markets across America’s heartland,” said Tobias Peggs, Co-Founder and CEO of Square Roots. “This rapid expansion is purely driven by customer demand for our locally-grown food. And it’s been enabled by our scalable smart-farm platform — which we’ve shown can be replicated in multiple new locations, quickly and cost effectively.”

The new Shepherdsville facility showcases the latest version of the Square Roots platform, which increases yields by 30% and features a range of automation technologies for key functions including seeding, harvesting, and sanitization. Inside the farm, the local team uses Square Roots’ proprietary software to manage every aspect of growing—from planning production tasks to monitoring plant health. Meanwhile, all Square Roots farms are USDA Harmonized GAP+ Certified for the highest levels of food safety.