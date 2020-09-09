Starr Ranch Growers Opens Yakima Office and Adds to Staff

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers consolidated offices in Yakima, Wash., and is growing its sales team.

The new office, at 603 N, 39th Ave., in Yakima, will house the Starr Ranch Growers sales team, the director of business development and quality assurance field inspectors.

“As we grow, we see the need for a central office in Yakima that will benefit our business overall,” said Brett Reasor, company CEO. “With the centralized office it will provide a collaborative work environment for our employees along with great service to all of our retailers and packing houses.”

Joining the current Starr Ranch sales team will be Shawn Loudon, a 17-year produce industry veteran having most recently managed the Aldi’s and Sam’s Club accounts for Domex. Randy Eckert, hired in March from Yakima Fresh; and Jason Fonfara, hired in April from First Fruits; are also working out of the Yakima office.

“As we look to continue to expand our core retail business Shawn will be a great asset to the team,” Reasor said.

Loudon is married to his wife, Vivian, and the couple have two boys, Jace 14 and Camdon 13. In his spare time he enjoys running, golf and watching or coaching his kids in sports.

For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.

About Starr Ranch

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.