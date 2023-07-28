Stemilt Receives Community Leadership Award for Partnership with Eastmont through Project SEARCH

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt has been awarded the Community Leadership Award by the Washington Association of School Administrators for its partnership with Eastmont High School through Project SEARCH. This award was presented by Wenatchee School District Interim Superintendent, Bill Eagle, and the incoming Interim Superintendent, Kory Kalahar.

“We are extremely humbled to receive this Community Leadership Award and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the youth of our community,” says Zach Williams, Stemilt director of human resources.

From August 2022 to June 2023, Stemilt hosted the first Project SEARCH program in central Washington state and in the tree fruit industry. Project SEARCH is a transition to work program that provides education and training to young people with disabilities. The program helps individuals gain real-life work experiences combined with training employability and independent living to help them successfully transition to productive adult life.

“The entire Stemilt company was all in and supportive of the Project SEARCH interns and we could not be prouder of their success,” says Williams.

The award was presented to those who have made an outstanding contribution to education, specifically, benefit to students, leadership, motivation, success, cooperation, and coordination with local district recognition by others and history of service, according to a news release from CVCH communications and development coordinator, Ryan Gerber.

“We would like to thank WASA for the honor and recognition of this award,” says Williams. “This highlights our Stemilters’ great spirit of community and our mission to cultivate people for growth, learning, and collaboration.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.