Stemilt’s 5 River Islands Cherries Delight Consumers with Quality, Flavor and a Magical Story

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Inspired by its unique growing locale, 5 River Islands™ cherries from Stemilt are a sweet addition to any produce department this season. Starting this week in June, a premium pack of California’s largest and most flavorful dark-sweet cherries are sure to delight consumers. With 5 River Islands™ cherries, it’s all about sharing the story behind these magical morsels.

“5 River Islands™ cherries are grown in a special location to help wrap up the California season,” says Brianna Shales, Stemilt marketing director. “This year’s crop is bringing premium flavor and sizes that will set them apart as the biggest and best cherries California has to offer.”

The California Delta Region is home to 5 River Islands™ cherries where1,100 square miles link nearly 60 islands forming one of the most unique farming grounds in the country says Shales. Five rivers flow through the Delta, including the mighty Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, and together they inspire the name of these cherries. The cherries are picked at just the right time to maximize size, firmness, and flavor standards.

“As a result of its growing conditions, the Lapins take up to 10 days longer to ripen to a near-perfect finish,” says Shales. “The cool Delta breeze and evening temperatures are usually 5-10 degrees cooler than the Stockton district making it an ideal place for 5 River Islands™ cherries to thrive. They’ll be worth the wait this summer with firm texture, high brix, and large sizes.”

Stemilt will have 5 River Islands™ cherries starting mid-June this summer with peaks on large and jumbo sizes. The current 80 to 90 degree weather conditions in California are perfect for producing crisp cherries with high brix says Shales.

“Potentially, this premium variety of cherries from the West Coast will be available for 4th of July promotions,” says Shales. “Cherries continue to be a huge retail driver in produce departments and 5 River Islands™ cherries offer a unique opportunity to story tell and feature a premium pack of fruit.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.