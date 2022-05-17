Stemilt’s Superheroes Walk to Support the Brave Warrior Project

WENATCHEE, Wash. – The Stemilt Supers participated in the Brave Warrior Project’s 5th annual Superhero Walk ‘N’ Roll event on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Wenatchee, Washington. The event is a key fundraiser for the Brave Warrior Project, a non-profit that is dedicated to eliminating barriers for families with children with chronic illness, disability, and cancer.

The Superhero Walk raised $22,565 this year. These critical funds allow the organization to support warriors in the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding communities via respite care, recreational therapy, parent support, financial support, and much more.

“Our Community Investment Committee supported the Superhero Walk this year with apples and a monetary donation. Our sales team, led by Mandy Hanko, formed a team called the Stemilt Supers to participate in the walk,” said Brianna Shales, Stemilt Marketing Director. “The Brave Warrior Project offers important services to children and families in our community, and helps eliminate barriers to care and support that often come with living in smaller communities. We appreciate our Stemilters and their little superheroes who showed up to walk and support these brave warriors.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989.

For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.