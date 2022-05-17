Fresh Express Kicks Off a Summer of “Saladbration” with May National Salad Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh Express, the brand leader in value-added salads, has chosen May National Salad Month to kick off its multi-faceted “Saladbration” activities and invites consumers, retailers and the fresh produce industry to join them in a summer of delicious Saladbrations.

Headlining the news is the unveiling of a comprehensive Guide to Greens now available on the Fresh Express website. The Guide features each of the 12 most diverse lettuces and leafy greens from Romaine to Radicchio and from Spinach to Swiss Chard highlighting their taste and texture profiles, complete nutrition information, best uses, serving suggestions and links to popular recipes. The Guide to Greens joins the Fresh Express unique Craving Tool, also found on the website.

And just in time for summer, Fresh Express has released a range of exciting new recipes, bringing its current available total to well over 330 flavor-filled options that salad lovers can make at home. Joining the roster are new and easy-to-prepare Four Bean Salad, Creamy Chicken Salad and Bacon & Bleu Potato Salad.

Fresh Express is also inviting consumers to compete for prizes by submitting their own unique salad creations throughout May via a proactive outreach campaign on all social network platforms. “At Fresh Express, we believe that May’s National Salad Month is the natural kick-off to a summer season of outdoor gatherings, barbeques, dining al fresco and special occasions where fresh salads are the perfect star,” said Robin Bell, Fresh Express Marketing Manager. “We like to say that summertime is Saladbration time.” At the end of May, Fresh Express will select nearly 150 winning recipe submissions to share in a special feature, also on the Fresh Express website.

According to Fresh Express, its retailers, suppliers and partners are instrumental in enabling the brand to offer consumers well over 100 different varieties of salads and blends, salad kits, chopped kits, organic salads and fruit snacks. “The exceptional expertise and support of all of our partners make every day one to “saladbrate,” Bell said.