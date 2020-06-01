Strengthen the Apple Category with Stemilt’s Artisan Organics Lil Snappers Apples

WENATCHEE, WA – If retailers want to provide consumers with healthy, grab-and-go snack options, then look no further than Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ Lil Snappers® apples. Lil Snappers® kid size fruit is dedicated to serving families a healthy snack they can feel good about consuming during the upcoming summer months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed grocery shopping habits and it’s encouraging to see both produce sales and organic sales up year-over-year,” states Brianna Shales, Stemilt’s senior marketing manager. “In fact, apples are among the top 4 organic items in the produce department, making Lil Snappers® an excellent bagged item to carry right now.”

Lil Snappers® kid size fruit is available in multiple organic varieties, including Gala, Pink Lady®, Granny Smith and Fuji – all varieties popular among young consumers. Artisan Organics™ Lil Snappers® are available in 3lb high graphic pouch bags that stand out among other packaged products and stand up in the fridge to help maximize fridge space.

“Lil Snappers® packaging is colorful, bright and extremely eye-catching and easily captures the attention of a young kid scanning the fridge for snack,” explains Shales. “Plus, the size of the fruit is an appropriate serving size for children, which leads to a reduction in food waste. It’s a win-win for any parent.”

Shales encourages retailers to act now to carry Artisan Organics™ Lil Snappers® apples through the summer months. While the summer season is a slower time for apple sales, Shales believes carrying organic Lil Snappers® apples is an excellent opportunity for retailers to strengthen the category, especially while consumer habits continue to change.

“Lil Snappers® market intent and great for online sales, especially while shopping trip frequency is down,” said Shales. “The larger pack size provides enough apples to feed a family with two kids an apple snack every day for a week. This grab-and-go pack drives apple category volumes during the summer months.”

To promote this item, Shales encourages retailers to plan multi-variety ads and use featured banner ads for an online push. While online grocery shopping continues to rise, retailers should maximize their digital channels and social platforms by promoting Lil Snappers® through various assets, including photos, video of product in store and resources that Stemilt can provide. Shales also encourages retailers to check Lil Snapper® product listings online to ensure information is up to date.

“Stemilt has resources that retailers can use to accurately portray product details, and share the story of Lil Snappers® and our Artisan Organics™ brand. It’s important that consumers trust the products they purchase and at Stemilt, we strongly believe in total transparency with the consumer and knowing the stories of our products.”

Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ program has a 30-year history that now focuses on growing modern organic flavors that consumers will love. Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ Lil Snappers® is just one successful result of this change.

“We’re able to carry core varieties of Artisan Organics™ Lil Snappers® year-round,” said Shales. “This brand has become a reliable way for retailers to market to families. The grab-and-go pack offers convenience and quality to attract loyal organic shoppers, and new ones too.”

