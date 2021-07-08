Summer Citrus From South Africa Attributes 2021 Season Success Due to Key Partners

WESTERN CAPE, South Africa – Entering Week 27, Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) announces a successful 2021 program serving the domestic market due largely to its long-term, strategic partnerships.

Though international supply chains remain under pressure due to the pandemic, the group from South Africa has continued to effectively manage supply based on demand with its impressive team of growers, importers, local and global officials as well as logistics and marketing teams.

“Our global partners are a crucial part of our success as we continue to serve one of the world’s most demanding markets,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Now more than ever, we understand the importance of having the right partners in place to ensure secure and sustainable growth for the program.”

Due to sophisticated planning and preparation, SCSA reports an increase in volume by approximately 7 percent when compared to the 2020 season. Easy Peelers are on-par with year-to-date estimates while Navel Oranges are slightly ahead. Overall, quality and sizing are aligning well with the expectations of the U.S. market.

Now through early August, weekly conventional vessels are scheduled to arrive to the port of Philadelphia. From there on, the shipping program will adjust in accordance to supply and demand of the market.

“While the pandemic brought the world to its knees, businesses must continue to forge ahead and our program is a fine example of the tenacity required to weather the storm,” said Conradie. “Our industry was taught valuable lessons during this time, including how to prepare for unexpected growth and persevere with an incredible group of service providers.”

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.