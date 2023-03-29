SunFed and Verdant Technologies Partner to Deliver Fresher, Greener Cucumbers

Verdant Technologies’ innovative postharvest solution, HarvestHold Fresh®, continues to deliver results for the produce industry.

Denver, Colorado: Through its simple and effective application method, HarvestHold Fresh® by Verdant™ Technologies is helping the fresh produce industry reimagine supply chains with longer lasting fruits and vegetables. The company’s latest success has come with cucumbers, where HarvestHold Fresh has shown delayed yellowing and reduced shriveling, resulting in extended shelf life.

After conducting trials to support commercialization, Verdant Technologies is now partnering with SunFed®, a fresh produce company based out of Arizona, that shares the same passion for delivering the highest quality fruits and vegetables. Known for their reputation for providing produce with extended freshness and consistent quality, SunFed has worked with Verdant Technologies to demonstrate the benefits of HarvestHold Fresh in their operation. SunFed is now introducing the postharvest solution to their grower partners for commercial implementation.

“We are excited to partner with Verdant Technologies to bring the benefits of HarvestHold Fresh to our cucumber operations. With this product, we will continue our pursuit of Perfect Produce® by delivering the highest quality and freshness to our customers,” says Matt Mandel of SunFed.

HarvestHold Fresh was introduced in late 2021 as an innovative shelf-life extension solution providing a simple and flexible postharvest product to the produce industry. As fruits and vegetables are harvested, growers and packers simply insert a sheet of HarvestHold Fresh into packaging from which industry-standard 1methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) is released using a plant’s natural chemistry. The solution can be applied anywhere in the supply chain and requires no catalysts or special equipment.

Jesus Gutierrez, Director of Sales at Verdant Technologies, also shared his excitement about the partnership with SunFed. “We are thrilled to partner with SunFed, an industry leader that shares our passion for innovation and sustainability. HarvestHold Fresh is helping SunFed maintain the quality of their cucumbers for longer and reduce waste throughout the supply chain, which is a win-win for everyone.”

About SunFed®

Headquartered in the high desert of southern Arizona near Nogales, SunFed® is a fresh produce company with a passion for providing the highest quality fruits and vegetables, produced by the world’s finest growers. This passion and their commitment to developing Fresh Innovations have earned the company a reputation for providing fruits and vegetables with extended freshness and consistent flavors, textures, and colors. More information can be found at http://www.sunfed.net/.

About Verdant™ Technologies

Verdant™ Technologies is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering product life extension technology for the produce industry, including HarvestHold Fresh® for fruits and vegetables. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to reduce negative environmental impacts and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at www.verdant–tech.com. Follow Verdant Technologies on LinkedIn.

About HarvestHold Fresh®

HarvestHold Fresh® by Verdant Technologies is the first of the company’s patented products available in the

U.S. marketplace*. As fruits and vegetables are harvested, growers and packers simply insert a sheet of HarvestHold Fresh into packaging from which 1-MCP is released using a plant’s natural chemistry. Find out more at www.harvesthold.com.

*HarvestHold Fresh has received U.S. state approvals in 49 states, with anticipation of California registration approval forthcoming.