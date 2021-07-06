SUNRAYS is a Finalist in 2021 Eco-Excellence Awards

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. is honored to have its SUNRAYS® Mandarin BIO bags selected as one of the Finalists in the Snack Category in NCW Magazine’s 2021 Eco-Excellence Awards™.

Regarded as one of the biggest Media Awards, The Eco-Excellence Awards™ recognize year after year the innovators and the game-changers in the world of sustainable living.

With over 80 categories, a celebrity judge panel joined by media editors and experts the Eco-Excellence Awards™ attract over half a million public votes as well as national and international media attention.

The SUNRAYS Mandarin BIO bags are truly an impressive display of sustainable packaging, right from the raw materials stage through processing.

The raw materials used in this netting is 100% beechwood, which is recovered from the thinning of FSC®– or PEFC-certified forests. The beechwood is then transformed into spun-dyed modal fibers in compliance with the strictest environmental standards and with a zero-carbon footprint.

The netting will biodegrade within 12 weeks of disposal and are also certified home compostable.

“At Jac. Vandenberg we are constantly looking at solutions that promote sustainability, from the beginning of the supply chain at the farm all the way through to the end of life of the product and packaging. We are in an industry that relies so heavily on the health and sustainability of our planet. It only makes sense that we invest and do everything we can to protect it,” says Jac. Vandenberg Brand Manager, John Paap. “We are very excited to be an Eco-Snack finalist in the 2021 Eco-Excellence Awards.”

Voting for the winners is open to the public with voting commencing July 6, 2021 and ending on July 23, 2021. You may vote here: https://submit-ecoexcellenceawards.com/vote-now/

Awards will be unveiled on July 28, 2021.

About the magazine

NCW Magazine is the leading lifestyle publication that addresses the needs of the modern family.

Beautiful photography, thought-provoking editorial content, and a clear focus on ecologically and socially responsible consumer values makes NCW Magazine an unmatched destination for everything modern, sustainable and beautifully crafted. The #1 resource for parents who want to make better choices for themselves and the people they love the most, without sacrificing the things they like the most. From design in Copenhagen to fashion in New York, to lifestyle and well-being around the globe, NCW Magazine offers a global look at parenting in the modern world.