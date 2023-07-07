T&G Launches New Global Premium Apple Variety

T&G Global Produce July 7, 2023

T&G Global has launched Joli™, a new global premium apple variety, which joins the company’s established portfolio of Envy™ and JAZZ™ apple brands. 

Joli™, which global consumers will be able to enjoy from 2028 onwards, is the result of over ten years of innovation. Developed in Aotearoa New Zealand, Joli™ is a productive, large, full-flavoured bright red juicy apple which appeals to both consumers and growers, with trees producing high yielding, high colour fruit. 

T&G Global Chief Executive, Gareth Edgecombe, says Joli™ harnesses New Zealand’s great intellectual property and its addition to the company’s premium apple portfolio will help build a stronger horticulture sector. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: T&G Global

