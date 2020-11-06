The Idaho Potato Commission Appoints Three New Commissioners

Eagle, Idaho – During the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) October meeting three new Commissioners representing the grower sector of the industry were sworn in. Ron Ambrose of Four Ace Farms in Wendell; Mark Darrington of Big D Farms in Declo and Eric Jemmett of J&S Farms in Parma will each serve a three-year term. Todd Cornelison of High Country Potatoes and Brett Jensen of Brett Jensen Farms were appointed Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.



“Growers are the backbone of the Idaho® potato industry and I’m pleased to welcome Ron, Mark and Eric, all growers to the Idaho Potato Commission. With close to 100 years of farming experience between the three of them, their insight into how to grow and market a quality crop while mining through these unprecedented times will be invaluable,” said Frank Muir, President & CEO, IPC.



Every marketing program the IPC initiates, whether it’s advertising, public relations, retail promotions or social media, is designed to encourage folks to proactively look for the “Grown in Idaho®” seal and meet at least one of three overarching goals:

Stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally.

Educate consumers that Idaho ® potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles.

potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles. Build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho®” products.

Nine Commissioners represent Idaho® potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Governor Brad Little. The Commissioners are:

Todd Cornelison (High Country Potatoes) – Chairman

Brett Jensen (Jensen Farms) – Vice Chairman

Dan Nakamura (Idahoan Foods)

Julie Van Orden (Garth Van Orden Farms)

Paul Saito (McCain Foods US)

Bryan Wada (Wada Farms)

Ron Ambrose (Four Ace Farms)

Mark Darrington (Big D Farms)

Eric Jemmett (J&S Farms)

For more information on each Commissioner visit the Idaho® Potato website.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.