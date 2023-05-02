Tozer Celery Varieties Deliver High-Quality Yields for Main Season Plantings

Tozer Produce May 2, 2023

Santa Maria, CA. — Tozer is one of the largest independent and family-owned vegetable breeding companies in the world, Tozer is proud to offer a wide range of high-quality celery varieties for the primary growing season. Tozer has been at the forefront of celery varietal development since it established the world’s first commercial F1 hybrid celery variety. Today, the company continues to lead the world in celery varietal development.

Tozer breeds for yield, resistance to bolting, good flavor, field-holding ability, and disease resistance. Their commitment to excellence drives Tozer to introduce exceptional new varieties year after year. Many of Tozer’s newest varieties have been created specifically for the United States’ various climatic growing regions.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of high-quality celery varieties that have been developed to meet the needs of our U.S. customers.” Anthony Stevenson, Area Sales Representative for Tozer, said, “Our focus on breeding for yield, disease resistance, and good flavor has resulted in some exceptional varieties that perform well in the field and in the market.” 

Tozer celery varieties include standard green varieties such as TZ 6200, which is ideal for mid-season plantings and performs exceptionally well in the U.S. The company also offers newer varieties like Huron, which is compact with good height and does well on muck soils during the first and last plantings of the season due to its improved vigor. In addition, Hadrian is the newest darker green celery variety showing good height, excellent weight, and intermediate tolerance to bolting in trials in Europe and USA.

For more information on the celery varieties available, please visit their website, www.tozerseeds.com, or contact Anthony Stevenson at Anthony.Stevenson@tozerseeds.com

About Tozer

Tozer is the largest independent and family-owned vegetable breeding company in the U.K.

Tozer specializes in breeding, production, and distribution of quality vegetable seed and is behind the groundbreaking kale and brussels sprouts hybrid vegetable Kalettes®. Tozer America opened in 2008 in Santa Maria, California.

Related Articles

Produce

Tozer Highlights Summertime Commodities

Tozer Produce June 29, 2022

As a world leader in vegetable breeding, Tozer is concentrated on developing new and improved vegetable varieties aligned with the market. Tozer’s dedicated team actively identifies future trends, which has allowed them to prepare for the rising popularity of both arugula and kale. To fulfill the growing market demand, Tozer has developed an array of innovative varieties with excellent benefits for growers, retailers, and end consumers.

Produce

Tozer Highlights Springtime Arugula Varieties

Tozer Produce March 20, 2023

As a world leader in vegetable seed breeding, Tozer is concentrated on developing new and improved varieties aligned with market trends. Tozer is a leading originator of wild arugula seeds, breeding them for over 20 years, with many of them recognized for their high quality, flavor, and vigor. The company’s innovative breeding program has resulted in a wide range of highly sought-after varieties, including various wild and salad arugula types, available for the upcoming spring season plantings.

Produce

Tozer Showcases Innovative Varieties at Summer Seed Trials

Tozer Produce August 12, 2022

Tozer, an independent vegetable breeding company, is committed to continuous innovation. Although the company’s primary focus is celery, parsnips, leeks, arugula and kale, they have created an extensive line of world-class vegetable varieties. In order to develop a selection of seeds that thrive in diverse climate conditions, their breeding program is based in select locations around the globe.