USHBC Adds New Communications Director

Kristy Babb to Lead Communications Strategies, Tactics on Behalf of Councils

Folsom, CA – The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) have selected Kristy Babb as their new communications director. In this newly created role, Babb will develop and lead a highly engaging and dynamic communications platform for both organizations that helps unify and drive the energy and ambition to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit.

“I’m excited to have Kristy’s vast communications experience, paired with her background in advocacy and crisis communications, to support the blueberry industry going forward,” said USHBC and NABC President Kasey Cronquist. “Having a communications pro like Kristy on board is a game changer for the councils and all stakeholders we represent.”

Babb has over 20 years of experience developing and executing integrated communication strategies on behalf of corporate clients, trade associations and other nonprofit, mission-based organizations. Her previous clients include the Dairy Council of California, California Restaurant Association, Raley’s, California Travel Association, Ford Motor Company, Morgan Stanley and others. She has also served as executive director for two industry trade associations where she oversaw daily administrative operations, membership development, communications, marketing and industry engagement.

In 2003, as communications manager at the Dairy Council of California, Babb led the organization through the state’s first reported case of Mad Cow Disease, working in coordination with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. She also led the council’s communication efforts for the launch of the new food pyramid in 2005.

Babb holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, with a minor in communications, from the University of California, Davis.

About USHBC:

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is an agriculture promotion and research group made up of blueberry farmers, processors and importers who work together to research, innovate and promote the growth and well-being of the blueberry industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides independent oversight of the organization.

About the North American Blueberry Council

Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHABC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at nabcblues.org.