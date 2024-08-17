Try Your Luck with Morning Kiss Roulette

Chelsea, MA – Try your luck by spinning Morning Kiss Organic’s roulette wheel at the New England Produce Show August 19-20, exhibiting at booths #110 & #112. Prizes include gift cards to favorite coffee shops, Boston’s Eataly restaurant, branded merchandise, and directed donations to La Colaborativa. Arrowfarms companies are raising money to support the mission of our long standing partner La Colaborativa, a Chelsea-based nonprofit that aims to empower local Latinx communities by enhancing social and economic health.

“La Colaborativa has been a revolutionary force and cornerstone of support for those in Chelsea and across Massachusetts. Morning Kiss Organic is proud to support their efforts and aspirations,” says Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit.

Morning Kiss Organic will be featuring its line up of Morning Kiss Organic Apples and highlighting its newest offering – The Tasty Trio. The Tasty Trio fruit pack, is a delectable 2lb assortment of handpicked fruit and citrus. Crafted with families in mind, this unique offering combines the convenience of small fruit sizes with a delightful variety of choices in every bag, ensuring that everyone in the family finds their favorite treat. Packaged in convenient resealable pouch bags, the Tasty Trio is available in both Organic and Conventional formats, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

“We designed these products with families in mind – small fruit, resealable bags, and attractive pricing! Feeding your family healthy food can be convenient and affordable,” says Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit.

Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit emphasizes, “Busy families need options that not only provide nutrition but also fit seamlessly into their hectic schedules. The Tasty Trio offers the perfect solution by delivering a variety of high-quality fruits in a convenient package, saving time without compromising on flavor or freshness.”

Morning Kiss Organic, along with Arrowfarms sister companies DiSilva Fruit and Gold Bell, will promote their full line of organic and conventional produce.

Arrowfarms embraces a “Return to Value” ethos that includes lower costs, operational efficiency, reducing food waste, and managing demand. By focusing on private brands and private label opportunities over highly marketing national brands, we can help our partners lower costs. Utilizing just-in-time deliveries allows Arrowfarms companies to operate efficiently, maintaining freshness and optimizing the supply chain. By meeting consumer trends with smaller pack sizes, food waste can be reduced. Arrowfarms aims to manage demand by anticipating and buffering for disruptions within the supply chain and market volatility.

About Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.