Spice World Releases Digital Cookbook Showcasing Greatest Meal Ideas from 75th Anniversary Recipe Road Trip

ORLANDO – Following a cross-country tour spanning ten U.S. regions, Spice World – America’s leading provider of fresh and flavorful garlic – has compiled its followers’ favorite dishes in an eCookbook. Tens of thousands of Spice World’s dedicated customers sampled tasty regional recipes and voted on their favorites for inclusion in the online book.

The eCookbook is full of delicious meals, appetizers, side dishes and other fare and is free to download at https://spiceworldinc.com/ecookbooks/. Everything in the one-of-a-kind eCookbook meets criteria of being both flavorful and easy to make. Recipes include Easy Onion Cavatappi Mac ‘n Cheese, a twist on the popular dish from the Midwest; Steak Short Ribs with Garlic Chili Oil from the Southwest; and Ginger Shrimp Dumplings from California.

“Our consumers have told us they want to prepare new meals to shake up their typical routines,” said Chris Kiser, CEO of Spice World Inc. “We seek to inspire consumers with cooking ideas from these regional discoveries. Spice World continues to be deeply rooted in our founder’s original vision for providing high-quality products, year-round flavor and excellent customer service, and we intend to innovate and grow as we make a positive impact on America’s culinary creations.”

Also during this summer, the Spice World team has given back through volunteering and $75,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations in communities across the country, including:

Central Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, near Spice World company HQ in Orlando;

Central California Food Bank in Coalinga, CA, home of Spice World production facilities; and

Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans where Spice World was founded.

Additionally, one lucky consumer who voted for their favorite recipe in the Spice World 75th Anniversary Recipe Road Trip Giveaway will enjoy an all-expenses-paid vacation for two to New Orleans. Additional volunteering and donations are planned in the coming weeks.

About Spice World

Established in 1949, Spice World is dedicated to helping consumers elevate the way they eat by delivering innovative flavors that remove the common obstacles of prep time, seasonality, and clean-up. The wide variety of Spice World products allow home cooks to easily create rich, flavorful dishes for the entire family to savor. Anchored by the fresh bold flavor of garlic, Spice World’s offerings also include zesty ginger and hearty shallots, offered in ready-to-use, peeled and squeezable versions to help make meal prep and cooking more convenient. The Spice World line-up also includes fresh, ready-to-use seasoning blends. For more information about Spice World, please visit www.spiceworldinc.com.