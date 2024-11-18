Bitchin’ Sauce Expands Flavor Lineup with Creamy Garlic!

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce announces the launch of its latest flavor, Creamy Garlic, which is now available in a convenient squeeze bottle. Building on the success of its popular Chipotle and Dill Pickle squeeze bottles, this new flavor represents a tasty milestone in the brand’s mission to deliver bold, vibrant flavors that elevate snacking and mealtime for everyone.

Creamy Garlic combines the rich, luscious flavor of groovy garlic with Bitchin’ Sauce’s signature creamy almond base, making it the creamiest addition to the dip and condiment lineup. The convenient squeeze format allows for easy application and portion control, great for kiddos and convenient for parties—at the dinner table, during a picnic, or while cheffin’ it up in the kitchen. Whether you’re topping off Bitchin’ pasta and pizzas, smothering it over roasted veggies, or enjoying it straight from the bottle (no judgment here!), this sauce is guaranteed to make every bite even more Bitchin’!

“We’re excited to introduce Creamy Garlic to our saucy lineup,” says Founder, CEO, and culinary pioneer behind Bitchin’ Sauce, Starr Edwards, adding, “This flavor captures the true essence of garlic in a way that’s both rich and perfectly balanced. We are so stoked for our Bitchin’ customers to explore its creamy versatility!”

Founded 14 years ago at a lone farmers market stand, Bitchin’ Sauce was a pioneer in the plant-based movement, creating a whole new category of nut-based dips. The brand takes pride in using only high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every flavor is gluten-free, vegan, Project Non-GMO certified, and totally Bitchin’. This commitment meets the growing demand for better-for-you options, appealing to both vegan and vegetarian customers and those seeking delicious ways to dip, spread, and smother.

Creamy Garlic Bitchin’ Sauce is now available at Target and will be launching at other retailers, including Whole Foods Market, in the coming months. To learn more about Bitchin’ Sauce and explore the saucy lineup, visit www.bitchinsauce.com.

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Bitchin’ Sauce is made from raw, California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Project Non-GMO Certified, and totally Bitchin’. First introduced in the San Diego farmers markets, Bitchin’ Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Their award-winning dips are available in over 17,000 stores worldwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin’ Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section.