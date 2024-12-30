Hot Honey is Going to be Everywhere in 2025

It’s dripping onto pizzas, jazzing up chicken wings, and claiming precious real estate on supermarket shelves. Whether you spot it on Everyman Cinema’s halloumi or squirrelled away in the condiments aisle, hot honey has taken the US and UK by storm.

In fact, Everyman’s hot honey halloumi not only helped the agonized entertainment business turn a profit last year, but helped its food and drink revenues rise 59%, to £32.2 million [$40.4 million], accounting for 41% of total revenues.

Only, it seems to have happened overnight. One year we were all happily dipping our beloved beige comfort foods into sriracha mayo, the next, this spicy-sweet concoction surpasses its ubiquity.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes