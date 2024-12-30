New Approved Novelties & Gold Medal Winners Revealed During Livestream 

Our Annual Trial was a vibrant showcase of innovative plant forms and captivating colors!

Which entries dazzled with their unique traits and remarkable garden performance, earning them a coveted Gold Medal? Which new varieties demonstrated the innovation and uniformity needed to secure the Approved Novelty label?

Be the first to find out by joining our brief Livestream on January 14th at 16:00/4PM EST (GMT+1). In just 15 minutes, we’ll warm up your winter with a touch of summer nostalgia. Tune in to hear from our judges in the field and experts from the Entries & Evaluations Committee as we reflect on the past trial year, showcase the new Approved Novelties and reveal the new Gold Medal winners.

Attendance to the Livestream is free of charge. Please register here, you will receive the access link on the day before the event.