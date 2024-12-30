Marel Creates Value with Cubing Meat

Whole-muscle meat cubing is becoming a top priority around the world, and not just for QSR chains. It is also a priority for processors in the food service and retail sectors. The starting point for cubing should always be to maximize the value of deboned products. Cubing offers lots of possibilities to achieve this, whether using whole products or off-cut chunks of leg meat or breast meat. The main thing is to add more value to the raw material.

Not all cubes are cubes

There’s a difference between whole-muscle cubes and something that looks like a cube. Whole-muscle cubes may vary from chopstick cubes in Asia to finger food bites and skewers in Europe and America. The highest-value products are always fixed-weight cubes consistently and well presented with the same surface to pick up the same amount of coating.

