U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Seeks Nominees For Importer 1, And Exporter 1, 3, 4 Positions And Public Member

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is seeking USHBC Importer #1, Exporter #1 (Chile), Exporter #3 (Peru), and Exporter #4 (Mexico) and Public Members positions on the Council. Nominees are being sought for the three-year term that begins January 1, 2025.

The committee plans to present a slate of potential nominees to the USHBC Council for consideration and the Council will then make final candidate selections at the next USHBC Meeting. At this meeting, the Council will recommend to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture a final candidate for three importer members and alternates, and three exporter members and alternates as well as the Public Member & Alternate, along with two additional candidates for each of these seven positions, for consideration by the Secretary for final appointments.

Blueberry industry members interested in being considered for the USHBC Importer #1, or Exporter #1 (Chile), Exporter #3 (Peru) and Exporter #4 (Mexico) Member and Alternate positions are asked to complete a USHBC Importer/Exporter/Public Member Nominee Application and send their completed application to the USHBC via email to elections@blueberry.org no later than Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The USHBC has adopted a diversity outreach plan to attempt to achieve a diverse representation on the council. USHBC programs and meetings are open to all individuals. The USHBC prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, genetic information, parental status and marital or family status. It is USHBC policy that membership on the council and its committees reflect the diversity of individuals served by its programs. To accomplish this objective, the USHBC will strive to attain representation of growers and other industry participants from diverse backgrounds on the council and USHBC committees. To this end, the USHBC strongly encourages women, minorities and persons with disabilities to seek nominations to the USHBC and to participate in council and USHBC committee activities.

Producers and importers of highbush blueberries approved the establishment of the USHBC through a referendum conducted by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service in 2000. The USHBC was formally established in August 2000. The program is funded by an assessment of $18 per ton on domestic highbush blueberries, and $18 per ton on fresh and processed imported highbush blueberries. Market promotion activities funded through the USHBC began in January 2002.