U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) Announces Cohort of Fellows Accepted Into Third Class of the Blueberry Industry Leadership Program

FOLSOM, Calif. – The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) announced the third cohort of fellows accepted into its Blueberry Industry Leadership Program. The program, launched in March 2022 and is designed to elevate up-and-coming leaders in the blueberry industry by providing in-depth training, industry education and connections to other ag leaders for passionate blueberry professionals across the supply chain.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of leaders as the third class of fellows,” said Amanda Griffin, USHBC’s vice president of engagement and education. “Since launching the Blueberry Leadership Program, we have received an overwhelming interest, which always makes the selection process extremely difficult. The USHBC is proud to provide this opportunity to these ag professionals, empowering them to guide the blueberry industry into a bright future.”

Selected as the third class of fellows in the program are:

Yvan Berrospi, Supply Chain and Operations Coordinator, Family Tree Farms

Gabriel Bocock, General Manager of Operations, Bumbleberry Acres

Joshua Carlton, Farm Manager, JLC Farms

Sergio Carrasco, Production Manager, The Fruitist Company

Jake Johnson, Sales and Grower Support II, Fall Creek Farm & Nursery

Stephanie Kleiner, Blueberry Product Business Manager, Driscoll’s

Peter Machala, Category Manager, Wakefern Food Corp .

Brody Schropp, Horticulturist, MBG Marketing

Zach Semerikov, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Manager, Scenic Fruit

Jessica Silver, Commercial Manager, United Exports Sales and Marketing

The Blueberry Industry Leadership Program is the first of its kind in the blueberry industry and helps fellows grow their leadership skill set, learn from decades-long industry leaders, and develop their network of connections. The fourth group of fellows to enter the program will be selected in the fall of 2025. For more information on the program or how to apply, visit https://ushbc.blueberry.org/get-involved/industry-leadership-development-program/.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.org.