Waitrose has become the latest UK supermarket to scrap best before dates on hundreds of products in an attempt to tackle food waste.

It will remove the dates from nearly 500 items of fresh food – including fruit and vegetables – from September.

Tesco and Marks & Spencer have also scrapped best before dates on some of their products.

Waste & Resources Action Programme (Wrap) says 4.5 million tonnes of edible food is thrown away each year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Waitrose