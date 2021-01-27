USA Pears Shatter Guinness World Record

PORTLAND, Ore. – More than 100 chefs from across the United Arab Emirates-UAE created history on January 4 by producing 2,209 pies made with USA Pears and setting a Guinness World Record for the longest line of pies. Twelve teams participated in this special day that was a collaborative effort between Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC, Madinat Jumeirah, Le Meridien Airport, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Crowne Plaza Shaikh Zayed Road, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Double Tree by Hilton JBR, Bakemart, Emirates Flight Catering, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, Sarood Hospitality and the team of students from International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai (ICCA). Each chef used the same pear pie recipe, using approximately 5,512 pounds (around 2 1/2 pounds per pie) of pears to achieve the record. Upon achieving the Guinness World Record, the pies were donated to charity.

This event took place at the gardens of the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, where judges from the official Guinness adjudicator and auditors were set to measure the results. Danny Hickson, Events and Production Manager of the Guinness World Records was the official judge and was assisted by two judges from the official Guinness World Record adjudicators wearing face masks and gloves for safety. Their job was to count each USA Pear pies one by one and record the results.

Valerie Brown, U.S. Consulate in Dubai – Office of Agricultural Affairs, was impressed with the event. “What a wonderful day to be in Dubai, to be a part of this Guinness World Record. What could be better than sweet and delicious pear pies?”

Danny Hickson of Guinness World Records said: “I am excited to announce the record of the longest line of pies. The existing record was 1,608 in 2016.” Guidelines were checked by Hickson, and several important rules had to be achieved for USA Pears to earn the reward. Pies were required to be within 6-10 inches wide and placed in a continuous line, and no food could be wasted.

The event was streamed on Facebook Live, reaching over 17,000 viewers. The event reached more than 30,000 people including many importers, retailers and traders of fruits and vegetables, as well as capturing attention in foodservice and consumer segments.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at [email protected] or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org