USDA Announces Appointments to the National Potato Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 32 members to the National Potato Promotion Board. Appointed are 30 producer members and two importers to fill three-year terms expiring February 28, 2026.
Members newly appointed to serve are:
- Jim Corneille, Arizona
- Trever Belnap, Idaho
- Ben Josephson, Idaho
- Kamren Koompin, Idaho
- Ryan Moss, Idaho
- David Mundt, Idaho
- Andrew Lee Porath, Idaho
- Justin Searle, Idaho
- Jennifer Gogan, Maine
- Jeff Irving, Maine
- Eric Makarewicz, Michigan
- Sander Dagen, Minnesota
- David Fedje, North Dakota
- Casey Folson, Minnesota
- Tom Nilson, North Dakota
- Troy C. Sorensen, Nebraska
- Jess Blatchford, Oregon
- Dave Masser, Pennsylvania
- Steve F. Barrett, Texas
- Rhonda Kleyn, Washington
- Juan F. Martinez, Washington
- Blake Underwood, Washington
- Levi Underwood, Washington
- Jake Wardenaar, Washington
- Dennis Wright, Washington
- Michael Carter, Wisconsin
- Charlie Husnick, Wisconsin
- Josh Knights, Wisconsin
- Kevin Schleicher, Wisconsin
- John D. Schroeder, Wisconsin
- Aron Derbidge, Importer Member
- Kathy DeVries-Ruehs, Importer Member
The National Potato Promotion Board has 127 members, including 121 producer members, five importer members, and one public member.
More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage and on the board’s website www.potatoesusa.com.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.
AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.