USDA Announces Appointments to the National Potato Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 32 members to the National Potato Promotion Board. Appointed are 30 producer members and two importers to fill three-year terms expiring February 28, 2026.

Members newly appointed to serve are:

Jim Corneille, Arizona

Trever Belnap, Idaho

Ben Josephson, Idaho

Kamren Koompin, Idaho

Ryan Moss, Idaho

David Mundt, Idaho

Andrew Lee Porath, Idaho

Justin Searle, Idaho

Jennifer Gogan, Maine

Jeff Irving, Maine

Eric Makarewicz, Michigan

Sander Dagen, Minnesota

David Fedje, North Dakota

Casey Folson, Minnesota

Tom Nilson, North Dakota

Troy C. Sorensen, Nebraska

Jess Blatchford, Oregon

Dave Masser, Pennsylvania

Steve F. Barrett, Texas

Rhonda Kleyn, Washington

Juan F. Martinez, Washington

Blake Underwood, Washington

Levi Underwood, Washington

Jake Wardenaar, Washington

Dennis Wright, Washington

Michael Carter, Wisconsin

Charlie Husnick, Wisconsin

Josh Knights, Wisconsin

Kevin Schleicher, Wisconsin

John D. Schroeder, Wisconsin

Aron Derbidge, Importer Member

Kathy DeVries-Ruehs, Importer Member

The National Potato Promotion Board has 127 members, including 121 producer members, five importer members, and one public member.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage and on the board’s website www.potatoesusa.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.