USDA Announces October Meeting of the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC) will meet in-person and virtually Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is organizing this meeting which is first-come, first-served as space is limited. Those wishing to attend, either in person or virtually, must register online.

The FVIAC will hear public comments Oct. 8. Those wishing to make oral comments must pre-register by 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 1 and indicate interest in speaking on the form. Attendees can register for only one speaking slot.

Written comments related to the fruit and vegetable industry can be submitted at regulations.gov.

Meeting details and information on the public comment period are available in the Federal Register notice published Sept. 10, 2024.

For special accommodations, contact Jennie Varela at SCPFVIAC@usda.gov or at (202) 658-8616.

USDA established the committee in 2001 to examine the full spectrum of issues facing the fruit and vegetable industry. The committee, with members representing a broad cross-section of the industry, creates a forum to provide suggestions and ideas to USDA on ways to improve programs in order to meet the changing needs of the produce industry.

Information about the meeting and the committee is available on the AMS Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage.