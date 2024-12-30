USDA Appoints 11 Members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors

DENVER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of 11 members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors. The appointees include nine producer members and one public member, who will serve three-year terms that expire Feb. 28, 2028. One producer member will serve a two-year term that expires on February 28, 2027.

The nomination process for board members is conducted annually. Candidates are proposed by the industry and are appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture after a thorough review.

The Potatoes USA Board of Directors guides the organization’s efforts to promote and support the potato industry. The Board sets strategic goals and objectives for the organization and allocates resources to various marketing, research, and education initiatives. The Board also monitors these programs’ performance and adjusts them as necessary to ensure they are effective and impactful for the potato industry, including growers, processors and other stakeholders.

New Board Members

Thomas Baker, Bakersfield, California

Andrew J. Price, Center, Colorado

Beth Rachut, St. Ansgar, Iowa (two-year term)

Diane Szawlowski Mullins, Hatfield, Massachusetts

Ben De Jonge, Manhattan, Montana

Nathan Bender, Dyer, Nevada

Reappointed Board Members

Alison Sklarczyk, Johannesburg, Michigan

Pete Ewing, Big Lake, Minnesota

Matthew Linehan, Guildhall, Vermont

Jennifer Bunger, Pasco, Washington

Norbert Bomm, Chicago, Illinois (Public Member)

More information about Potatoes USA’s board can be found at www.PotatoesUSA.com or on USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage.

