USHBC Launches New Retail Shopper Activations to Boost Blueberry Sales 

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) has launched an innovative shopper marketing and consumer campaign to drive incremental sales increases and volume of fresh and frozen blueberries at retail. The latest consumer activation will launch this month, just in time for summer, with holiday themes like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day barbecues – all targeted at increasing the consumption of blueberries by occasional blueberry users and winning new consumers.

“In the dynamic world of retail, a well-crafted shopper marketing plan isn’t just a strategy, it’s the compass guiding inventory from shelves to shopping carts, seamlessly connecting products with the pulse of consumer demand,” said Kevin Hamilton, USHBC vice president of global marketing and communications. “While we remain focused on providing the valuable, great-tasting experience that our core consumers love from this healthy berry, we are excited to share that same deliciousness of blueberries with new consumers and get occasional users more involved in the category.”

The campaign will run in over 4,000 stores in major markets throughout the U.S., including retailers such as Target, Sam’s Club, Smart & Final, Albertsons Portland, IGA USA, Schnucks, United Supermarkets, Demoulas Market Basket, Giant Martins and many others. The USHBC shopper marketing efforts are tailored to each retail partner and take an integrated approach, both inside and outside the store, to target consumers during their path to purchase. Tactics include in-store demos, on-shelf and point-of-sale signage, in-store radio, retail media, couponing and targeted emails, as well as Grab a Boost of Blue-branded items for produce personnel.

The blueberry category in the United States has seen a boom in recent years, with retail sales increasing by 11.1% from 2021 to 2023, reflecting consumers’ growing enthusiasm and love for the crave-worthy flavor of blueberries and their many health benefits. The industry is adapting to this new landscape, with a focus on efficiency, quality improvements and new varieties boasting better flavor and shelf life. This new campaign is just one of many marketing and promotion tactics deployed throughout the year by the USHBC to further its mission to grow consumer demand for blueberries and empower the industry to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit. Retailers interested in partnering with USHBC on future campaigns can reach out to Kristy Babb at kbabb@blueberry.org.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council