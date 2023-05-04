West Pak Avocado Brings the Avocados From Mexico Glow to Customers with New PLU Sticker

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a leading global distributor of premium avocados, is proud to announce a new price look-up (PLU) sticker as part of an industry initiative through Avocados From Mexico (AFM). The program was created by AFM to help shoppers more easily identify quality Mexican avocados. West Pak’s new PLU sticker features the company’s branding along with the AFM logo with its signature PANTONE® color.

“When Avocados From Mexico announced the PLU initiative to shippers, we jumped at the opportunity. I knew that AFM’s brand recognition coupled with West Pak’s quality and customer service was a natural fit,” exclaimed West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava. “We’re excited to be the first to bring the new co-branded PLU featuring the distinctive Avocados From Mexico glow to our customers that identify with premium avocados.”

Avocados From Mexico partnered with the PANTONE® Color Institute to launch its official brand color, Avocados From Mexico, earlier this year. The highly recognizable color gradation highlights the shades of a perfectly ripe and creamy avocado from Mexico and the authenticity of the brand that represents it.

A guarantee of premium avocados, West Pak’s new PLU is available now through summer for bulk fruit and bagged brands that offer Mexican avocados.

“This unique, limited-edition PLU is yet another value add and reason why retailers should partner with West Pak. It’s two premium brands coming together to present an avocado that retailers can stand behind,” added Nava.

“The new sticker is one more way we’re proving that we’re 100% customer obsessed. Our innovative and avo-focused team is here as a resource to help retailers leverage the commissions to supersize their avocado programs. The co-branded PLU with AFM is the first of many association collaborations, and we’re excited to bring it to our customers.”

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with 40 years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information about West Pak Avocado, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.