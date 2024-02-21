Westfalia Fruit Celebrates Heart Month With Heart-Healthy Avocado Promotions and Recipes

Oxnard, Calif. – February is American Heart Month and Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of fresh avocados, is excited to announce its commitment to promoting heart health throughout February and beyond. Heart disease continues to be a growing health concern, and Westfalia Fruit is taking proactive measures to empower individuals to make heart-healthy choices. Through online and in-store channels, Westfalia Fruit is providing retail partners and consumers with valuable information on the benefits of avocados for cardiovascular care.

“In today’s health-conscious market, avocados are a powerhouse of nutrition,” said Raina Nelson, President and CEO of Westfalia Fruit USA and avid health and wellness advocate. “Our avocados nourish people around the globe, so naturally, Heart Month aligns with our commitment to do good and deliver all the benefits avocados have to offer.”

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) shows eating at least two servings of avocado each week was linked to a 16% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, also known as “good fats,” and essential nutrients such as potassium, which have been associated with cardiovascular health. According to the same study published in the JAHA, avocado consumption is associated with a lower cardiovascular and coronary heart disease risk.

“We believe that small changes in daily habits can notably impact heart health,” added Raina. “By consistently incorporating avocados in one’s diet, individuals can enjoy a delicious heart-healthy fruit that promotes overall wellness.”

Avocados are nutrient-dense, providing vitamins and minerals that may have positive health effects. The creamy fruit is also a “nutrient booster,” helping increase the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients such as vitamin A. As a flavorful and heart-smart ingredient, avocados are a versatile and delicious way to incorporate healthy fats into meal-time routines. The heart-healthy avocado toast, guacamole, avocado and quinoa breakfast bowl, grilled chicken and avocado salad, and avocado chocolate mousse recipes are just a few delectable ideas Westfalia Fruit is sharing on social platforms in February.

Whether sliced on toast, blended into smoothies, or incorporated into salads, avocados offer a delicious way to support heart health. This initiative aims to empower shoppers with the knowledge to make informed choices for a sustainably healthy lifestyle. Westfalia Fruit is sharing the love—it is all about what is good for the heart.

For more information, visit https://www.westfaliafruit.com/media-resources/nutrition/.

About Westfalia Group

Established 75 years ago, Westfalia Fruit Group is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping and distributing avocados. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy that prioritizes the environment, local economies, and, most importantly, its people. Westfalia Fruit Group is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food while ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities, and environment in which it operates. The company is the global leader in varietal and rootstock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. These practices, premised on the legacy of Dr. Hans Merensky, are at the heart of all that is done by the Group—’To Do Good’—which continues to underpin our approach today. Today, operating in 17 countries spread over five continents, the Westfalia Fruit Group prides itself on advancing sustainable agricultural practices and being a responsible corporate citizen within the communities in which it operates.