Wonderful Pistachios Launches Out-of-Home Campaign Spotlighting No Shells 

LOS ANGELES — This summer, Wonderful Pistachios is highlighting No Shells as a perfect on-the-go snack through an out-of-home campaign spanning six U.S. markets — Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

The campaign employs both traditional and digital promotional tactics to enhance consumer awareness of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells in major urban markets. Large billboards, featuring Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted & Salted 2.5-ounce bags, will be displayed in these six major cities to keep the brand top-of-mind for busy consumers looking for a healthy and convenient snack.

The campaign includes nearly 80 vibrant car wraps on Uber and Lyft-preferred vehicles. Operating 40+ hours per week in high-traffic areas, these vehicles will feature Wonderful Pistachios iconic branding and No Shells pistachios, further driving brand recognition as the perfect on-the-go snack.

The campaign will also include digital placements in frequented locations, including WIFI sponsorship at airports, transit stations, and national parks, electric vehicle charging station displays, and on-screen entertainment for Uber and Lyft passengers.

“No matter where your next adventure takes you, you can always enjoy Wonderful Pistachios No Shells,” said Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing, Wonderful Pistachios. “Our handy to-go packs are not only delicious and nutritious, but they’re also the perfect size to fit in your car, backpack, lunch box, or gym bag.”

To generate excitement and encourage active lifestyles, Wonderful Pistachios is teaming up with local influencers in each market to highlight the convenience of No Shells. These influencers will share engaging content showcasing how Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are the perfect on-the-go snack to create buzz and drive awareness with their dedicated audiences who seek city-specific content.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells award-winning flavors lineup includes Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, Smoky Barbecue, and Jalapeño Lime. As one of the highest protein snack nuts with six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving, these better-for-you snack options don’t sacrifice flavor or nutrition.

For more information and to see the full lineup, visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or follow @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.