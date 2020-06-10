Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted Recognized by IRI as New Product “Rising Star”

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted were named a “Rising Star” in the Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) New Product Pacesetters Report. This report celebrates the biggest CPG launches of the previous year measured through sales, further highlighting the tremendous success Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors have seen since introduction.

Amongst the thousands of new product launches in 2019, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted were among a small percentage of new CPG products that met the stringent, industry-recognized benchmarks of exceptional first-year sales success required to achieve the 2019 IRI New Product “Rising Star” status. Moreover, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted were the only snack nut and the only healthy salty snack to appear on this year’s list. This showcases how Wonderful Pistachios is committed to providing consumers with great-tasting, plant-based protein snacks.

“Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted give consumers no-barrier access to a healthy snack, and when combined with some of the fun, engaging flavors, takes snacking nuts to a higher level. Congratulations to Wonderful Pistachios’ innovation, sales and marketing teams,” said Larry Levin, IRI’s executive vice president, Market and Shopper Intelligence and Thought Leadership. “Achieving Rising Star status as part of this year’s New Product Pacesetter tally puts the launch as one of the ten-most anticipated New Product Pacesetters for next year’s review. Rising Stars have historically been a great predictor of top-place finishers in our analysis.”

The IRI New Product “Rising Star” recognition adds to other accolades that No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted have won since their launch in July 2019. Most recently, Honey Roasted won the 2020 SnackNation Insight Award for Best Nut or Trail Mix, which is based on overall product ratings and purchase intent from millions of data points. And upon launch both flavors made it to Amazon’s Hot New Releases list with Honey Roasted taking the #1 spot and Chili Roasted taking the #2 spot in Snack Nuts & Seeds.

“We are pleased that Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted have been so well-received by consumers,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “We are constantly seeking new ways to deliver high-quality snacks for those looking for healthy and flavorful options and look forward to continuing this momentum.”

Since Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted launched, both flavors drove 94% of all flavored snack nut growth and over 30% growth for the No Shells brand. The new flavors have proven to be incredibly incremental to the portfolio, with 38% of consumers purchasing No Shells flavors being new to the Wonderful Pistachios brand. No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted are available across national retailers in the grocery, mass, drug, and e-commerce channels with sizes ranging from 0.75oz (snacking on-the-go) to 22oz (snacking with the family).

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Grown in California’s Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin’® campaign, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company.

The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/cs