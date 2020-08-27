Wonderful Pistachios Sponsors Boxer Jose Ramirez and Hosts Auction Supporting Kings County California Agricultural Workers

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful Pistachios will sponsor Jose Ramirez in his upcoming championship boxing match versus Viktor Postol in the main event at “the bubble” inside the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on August 29. The long-awaited fight will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+.

As a hero of California’s Central Valley, which is also home to the orchards of Wonderful Pistachios, Jose Ramirez will fight to defend his WBC and WBO junior welterweight titles. Following the fight, Ramirez’s Wonderful Pistachios-branded gear worn on his walk to the ring and during the fight, including his shorts, shoes, and mask displaying the words “Kings County,” will be auctioned off to benefit agricultural workers in Kings County. Wonderful Pistachios will match the winning bid up to $25,000.

“Jose Ramirez has been a long-time partner of Wonderful Pistachios and we’re excited to sponsor him in the ring once again as he competes to defend his titles,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “California’s Central Valley is the heart of our operations, where our pistachios are grown and harvested, and we’re excited about this additional opportunity to support the local community.”

“We simply can’t do enough to support our agriculture workers right now,” said Ramirez, 2012 Olympian and Unified World Champion. “They’re truly the definition of essential workers. Anything will help.”

Wonderful Pistachios and Jose Ramirez have a long-standing relationship, as both call California’s Central Valley home and share a passion for supporting the region’s agricultural workers and communities. Ramirez was born and raised in Avenal, California, a short drive from the Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds Central Valley facility in Lost Hills.

Rallying support for Ramirez’s efforts to support local agricultural workers, John Alkire, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair, added, “Jose’s exhibit at our museum is a great tribute to a truly outstanding local fighter. However, what Jose fights for outside the ring, like human rights for our local farm workers, is paramount to his character and our continued support of his efforts.”

“Jose’s support in the fight against COVID-19 is essential to Kings County, just like the farm workers he represents are essential to feeding the world,” said Doug Verboon, Kings County Board of Supervisors.

“The only thing stronger than Jose’s left hook is the love he has for his people. I’m proud to be in his corner in this fight against COVID,” said Richard Valle, Kings County Supervisor.

“These agriculture workers are the real champions right now, fighting against so many things in California to feed the world,” said Rick Mirigian, Ramirez’s agent and promoter.

Auction pre-bidding is now open, and anyone wishing to place a bid should email [email protected]. Final bidding will take place LIVE on KMJ 580 AM Radio the week after the fight, as radio host Ray Appleton, Jose Ramirez, and one of Kings County’s supervisors kick off with the largest pre-bid and take final bids from listeners who call in.

The fight will stream LIVE on ESPN+ with undercard action starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ramirez and Postol are expected to enter the ring around 10 p.m. ET. Ramirez and Postol were originally set to fight February 2 in China, and then again on May 9 in Fresno, California, but both fights were subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) won the WBC title by defeating Amir Imam in March 2018 and has successfully defended the title three times (vs. Antonio Orozco, Jose Zepeda and Maurice Hooker). As one of the most popular young boxers, last July, he knocked out Maurice Hooker to unify the WBC and WBO titles and became the world’s best 140-pounder.

Wonderful Pistachios will promote the partnership through their social media channels (@WonderfulPistachios on Instagram and /WonderfulPistachios on Facebook).

