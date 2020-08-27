Concord Foods Announces New Caramel Apple Crisp Kit

Brockton, Mass. – Concord Foods, well known for being a premier provider of produce companion products, is excited to announce its new Caramel Apple Crisp under the Simply Concord brand. This new offering was created as a way for grocery retailers’ produce departments to capitalize on the continued increase in shopper demand for premium, clean label baking products.

The Caramel Apple Crisp Kit makes a delicious, easy-to-make dessert. The kit contains the topping mix and caramel. The kit has been crafted to include simple, recognizable ingredient and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives. Consumers must purchase six to eight apples to make the dessert. They can also use the kit to make other fruit crisps, such as peach.

“We are excited to introduce the Caramel Apple Crisp. Concord Foods is well known for our Apple Crisp Mix and Caramel Dips, so this is an opportunity to pair these great products.” said Samantha McCaul, Marketing Manager. “We are expecting to see very strong sales this fall as at-home baking has been very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be a safe way for consumers to celebrate the fall season with family.” Added Samantha.

The Caramel Apple Crisp will be available in cases of 12 units. The suggested retail price is $2.99. Retailers are encouraged to book orders now with the Concord sales team at 508-580-1700.

About Concord Foods

Concord Foods, LLC is a leading supplier of retail food products and custom ingredients to nationally recognized supermarkets, food service operators and leading food manufacturers. Concord’s retail division offers a wide variety of produce friendly items from Candy Apple Kits to fresh produce seasoning mixes. Consumers count on quality products to glaze pies, create guacamole and batter onion rings. For more information, please visit www.concordfoods.com.