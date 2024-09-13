WP Rawl Redefines its Future with New Purpose and Values

WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens in the U.S. recently unveiled its redefined purpose and core values.

Leading up to its centennial year, the leadership at WP Rawl spent considerable time reflecting on their business, the foundation of the company and how it progressed and changed over the years. Building on the foundation established in 1925 by founders (and grandparents), Walter and Ernestine Rawl, the company has continued to uphold principles that guided them for nearly a century; faith, family and farming.

At the heart of WP Rawl’s new purpose reflects the source for guidance and a bold declaration of who they are and what they believe, “Growing fresh vegetables, our team and our business all for the Glory of God.”

The new core values are:

Stewardship – to oversee, protect, grow

Team – people working together

Safety – protect from harm

Grit – commitment to success

“All of us and our company belong to God,” said Susan Clifton, VP of Accounting and Finance. “It is our desire to steward well what He has given us, to love and care for one another because He loved us first. So, we are called to servant leadership through WP Rawl for the name and glory of Jesus Christ!”

This summer, the company held events for team members at their headquarters in Pelion, SC and remote operations in Pennsylvania and Michigan to announce the redefined focus. To further support the initiative, the company put an emphasis on championing the culture within the organization.

“With the help of our His Way at Work Coach, we established a dedicated group of team members that represent all areas of our business to champion living out our caring culture,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development. “This “Caring Team,” along with WP Rawl leadership, will play a vital role in ensuring that our purpose and values are not just words but are represented in our daily operations. As we approach the 100th year, our purpose, and values will guide decisions and actions to ensure we remain true to the principles that have brought us this far.”

For more information on WP Rawl’s new mission, purpose, and values, please visit www.rawl.net.

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth generation family farm which has grown to become a grower/shipper/processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the Rawl®, WP Rawl Farms®, Nature’s Greens® and Palmetto Gardens® brands.

About His Way At Work

His Way At Work is an international association dedicated to inspiring and empowering business owners to transform their workplace with God’s love. Through integrating faith and business practices, the organization equips business owners with a proven framework to deploy a caring methodology to employees, their families, customers, and the community. His Way At Work has assisted over 300 companies in reaching their full potential in over 10 countries, positively impacting close to 500,000 employees and their families. For more information, visit hwaw.com.