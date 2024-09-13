Allen Lund’s Brandon Demack Promoted to Dallas Assistant General Manager

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Demack to Assistant General Manager of the ALC Dallas office.

Demack has been with ALC since 2011 and previously served as the Operations Manager of the Dallas office. He attended the University of North Texas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Lenny Sciarappa, Vice President of Sales and Operations, stated, “Congratulations to Brandon on his promotion to Assistant General Manager of the Dallas Office. Brandon’s efforts and dedication have been vital factors in the growth and success of the office. He has accepted and done an excellent job with each new responsibility offered throughout his career, and I’m confident he’ll do the same in his new position.”

David Leal, General Manager of the ALC Dallas office declared, “I am very excited to see Brandon get a well-deserved promotion. He has worked very hard and has been an integral part of the success of the Dallas office.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Brandon said, “I originally found out about the Allen Lund Company at a career fair event they attended while I was in college and soon afterwards applied for a job when I graduated. I knew this was where I wanted to be immediately and have worked very hard over my career to help the Dallas office and Allen Lund Company. I am extremely excited about my next chapter as the Assistant General Manager of the Dallas office and will continue to work hard to help the office and company thrive!”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 550,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.