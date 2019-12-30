Yuma’s “Iceberg Drop” Places Second on USA Today List

YUMA, Ariz. — The “Iceberg Drop” placed second on the USA Today’s list of “the five of the most surprising drops scheduled for New Year’s Eve 2019.”

The USA Today mention reads “(the drop) is a natural fit for this agricultural city, – About 90% of the winter lettuce and greens consumed in the U.S. are grown in the Yuma area.” The second annual event takes place in historic downtown Yuma and is hosted by Visit Yuma.

The 8-foot-by-8-foot, lighted, stylized head of lettuce was created by Penn Signs to go along with the theme “Lettuce Celebrate.” The embellished Iceberg head will be lowered from a crane at 10 p.m., to sync up with the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, and again at midnight.

The Iceberg Drop was among a list of unique drops to include a bug, other eats and a pinecone too. The other featured events are the Flea Drop in Eastover, North Carolina, Sartori Big Cheese Drop in Plymouth, Wisconsin, PEEPS Chick Drop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and The Great Pinecone Drop in nearby Flagstaff, Arizona

The public is encouraged to attend the Iceberg Drop to ring in 2020. The event features DJ Bobby McClendon of BMC Productions and Entertainment starting at 8 p.m. and Radical Rewind leads up to the drop times, making a festive celebration on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma. Many restaurants and bars in the downtown area will be open late, and Visit Yuma will have beer and wine available for sale in the street, and complimentary party favors as long as supplies last.

Read the USA Today story in full here. Check out the Facebook event link here. For more information contact Visit Yuma at communications@visityuma.com.