Zespri Kiwifruit Supports Thriving Season With Marketing Programs Driving Shoppers to Stores

Consumers Excited to Have Award-Winning SunGoldTM Kiwi Back on Shelves with a Chance to Win a Trip to New Zealand

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri takes its Taste the Obsession consumer campaign to a whole new level by offering consumers a chance to win a trip to New Zealand to visit their orchards and meet the passionate growers who are obsessed with growing the best-tasting kiwifruit. The lucky recipients of Zespri’s sweepstakes can learn first-hand why ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwifruit is a winner of the Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack award for the third year.

“Our Taste the Obsession consumer campaign tells our bold, brand story of the passion and care that goes into growing our kiwifruit in an unexpected, playful way, and what better way to show that than offering a chance to experience a trip to where it all starts,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s Head of Marketing for North America. “The lucky winner of the sweepstakes will enjoy an eight-day, seven-night trip including a visit to a Zespri orchard and New Zealand adventures ranging from ziplining to a dolphin cruise.”

Zespri’s Taste the Obsession consumer campaign is an omnichannel approach that includes an extensive digital component with social, email, online video, display advertising and Ibotta, all designed to generate excitement and drive shoppers to stores. To encourage consumers to participate in the sweepstakes, Zespri is promoting it at sampling events, through meal kits, on social platforms and on its website landing page. There is no purchase necessary, and consumers can simply add their name and email address for a chance to win at https://www.zespri.com/en-US/nzsweeps.

Sampling activations, influencers and paid media advertising are driving new users to stores to search for the #1 fastest-growing kiwi brand. Retailers can increase sales by placing Zespri’s eye-catching merchandising displays prominently so shoppers can easily find SunGold Kiwifruit. Research has also indicated that by placing Zespri’s displays in the produce section, sales can increase by more than 200 percent.** Additionally, retailers can increase purchases by promoting the sweepstakes through their website and social channels during the contest period which runs through October 1, 2023.

Consumer Programs

Another driver of traffic to retail stores is Zespri’s accolade of SunGold Kiwifruit being recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards. “Being recognized in the 2023 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Awards in the Powerhouse Produce category for the third year in a row supports our position on growing for taste, not just size or yield,” states Wilson. “We are pleased that our SunGold Kiwifruit is a healthy snack acknowledged by health professionals and enjoyed by consumers.”

For more details on Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Snack Awards, retailers can visit https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a44006529/best-snack-awards-2023/ or contact their Zespri sales representative. For Zespri’s Taste the Obsession consumer campaign details and official sweepstakes rules and regulations, retailers can visit https://www.zespri.com/en-US/nzsweepsofficialrules or contact their Zespri sales representative.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 06/05/23; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 10/01/23. Total ARV of all prizes: $14,100. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit www.Zespri.com/NZsweeps. Sponsor: Zespri International Ltd.,400 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui 3116, New Zealand.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.