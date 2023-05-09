Zespri’s Best-Tasting SunGold Kiwifruit Available in Stores Soon as Season Starts

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Retailers have been meeting with Zespri’s account managers to plan promotions and set display programs in anticipation of another successful season. Zespri’s SunGoldTM Kiwifruit arrived in the Port of Los Angeles last week and will be available to eager shoppers by mid-May. Consumers love the refreshing taste of SunGold Kiwi and will be looking for their favorite fruit at retail stores nationwide. Zespri’s multi-channel consumer campaign will help drive new shoppers to stores with digital advertising and sampling events.

“We are so excited for the start of the season with our delicious ZespriTM SunGold Kiwifruit,” states Dan Riley, Zespri’s General Manager for North America. “Despite challenging growing conditions and volume pressures, we are looking forward to another successful season fulfilling our brand promise of providing the best-tasting fruit to consumers.”

Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit has become a high-growth, everyday item. It sells best when prominently displayed in the produce department. Retailers saw a 92% lift in sales average when a display was paired with a TPR. Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit display sales showed an increase of +$6 million compared to last season and have generated over $20 million in dollar sales attributed to in-store displays, accounting for a quarter of total SunGold Kiwi sales.1

The synergy between Zespri’s marketing efforts and in-store placement helps drive retail sales. Zespri’s eye-catching merchandising displays will highlight this year’s Taste the Obsession consumer campaign. The campaign tells Zespri’s bold, brand story of the passion and care that goes into growing their kiwifruit in an unexpected, playful way. The campaign is cohesive across all marketing channels and builds on their successful sampling events, strong influencer programs, and targeted digital media. Last year’s program generated over 1 billion impressions and encouraged new household usage.

“We really have changed the category with the introduction of SunGold Kiwifruit,” explains Riley. “Consumers enjoy the taste of our SunGold Kiwi with 97% of those who try, show intent to buy.2 With the Zespri season fast approaching, both new and repeat consumers will be on the lookout for the arrival of SunGold Kiwifruit in stores.”

Retailers are encouraged to build large prominent displays so shoppers can easily find their favorite nutritious and delicious fruit. The consumer campaign will have shoppers looking for the bright, yellow display as the sampling and marketing initiatives encourage trial. Retailers can also tap into the largest dollar growth and share of the kiwi category with customized programs.3 For retailers that still need to lock in programs, they can contact their Zespri account manager.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD. Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US