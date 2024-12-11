5 Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Student Association Chapters Celebrate 50 Years of Inspiring the Next Generation of Food Science Leaders 

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA), a student-governed community of members of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), is pleased to celebrate the 50th anniversary of five of its chapters. IFTSA is a mission-driven organization that supports student members and chapters and aims to develop the future leaders in the science of food.

Each chapter is part of a network of over 60 chapters, including six outside of the United States. IFTSA chapters offer undergraduate, graduate, and PhD students studying food science or other related disciplines opportunities to enrich their academic experience and prepare for successful careers. Student members can connect with peers, mentors, and employers from across the globe and engage in several leadership opportunities, such as joining the IFTSA Board of Directors.

Here are the five chapters celebrating their 50th anniversary:

Cornell University

Pennsylvania State University

University of Florida

University of Missouri

Washington State University

“From the founding members of 1974 to the freshmen students of 2024, IFT celebrates each and every IFTSA member who helped shape these five chapters over the past 50 years. IFTSA members are the future of food science, and the longevity of these chapters is a testament to the decades-long contributions each chapter has made to the global food system,” said Christina Ginardi, Director of Academic Engagement at IFT.

Cornell University

Cornell’s 50th year was highlighted by winning second place in the annual IFTSA and Mars Wrigley Product Development Competition for their product Nonna’s Napoles, a frozen meal kit featuring gnocchi made from nopal cactus leaves. The team also organized a campus-wide collaborative food science showcase with other clubs to show unique and delicious foods and welcomed students from a diverse set of majors to participate in fun activities centered around food, including local apple cider tastings and cookie decorating.

“To me, the Cornell IFTSA chapter has been such a welcoming, open club for me to meet amazing people — not just within food science, but foodies from all across campus as well! It’s been great to be welcomed by everyone with open arms at every event we have, from making pumpkin pies every Halloween to guest lectures about fascinating topics in the world of food, and I hope that we will continue to foster our community for many more years after our big 50th anniversary,” said IFTSA Cornell Chapter President Matthew Livingston.

Addressing Cornell’s participation in product development competitions, Co-Captain Beck Uteuliyeva added: “I have been on the team for two years — last year as a member and this year as Co-Captain — and it has been an invaluable experience. I’ve had the opportunity to engage in every part of product development, from bench-top formulations and economic analysis to ensure profitability to processing and assessing the feasibility of scaling up production. I’ve also worked with students from diverse backgrounds, including PhD students, master’s students, and engineers. In addition, we often reach out to industry experts and faculty for advice and feedback, which has helped expand my professional network. This experience has truly been one of the most enriching parts of my undergraduate career.”

Pennsylvania State University

This year, the Pennsylvania State University chapter became the Central Atlantic region IFTSA College Bowl Champion, earning a spot at the College Bowl finals at IFT FIRST. The chapter also held weekly professional networking events, hosting representatives from leading food and beverage companies including PepsiCo, Campbell’s, Mondelez, McCormick, and The Hershey Company. Additionally, the team participated in Harvestfest, an annual fall festival by DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton, Pennsylvania, that serves as the chapter’s largest fundraising event of the year.

“The 50th anniversary of the Penn State Food Science Club celebrates a legacy I’m proud to be a part of. This chapter has been pivotal in shaping my leadership abilities, fostering community, and guiding my future career in the food industry,” said IFTSA Penn State Chapter President Kacie Czyszczon.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment and energy that our students have poured into the student chapter. This community provides endless opportunities for our students to enrich their Penn State experience together with IFTSA and empower their success as the next generation of food scientists,” added advisor Josephine Wee, PhD.

University of Florida

The University of Florida’s 50th year was highlighted by their participation in the College Bowl where they competed against other schools in the Southeast Area region. The chapter also held a Food Week event, featuring tastings from companies including IMPOSSIBLE, and hosted a weekly running club.

“The IFTSA chapter we have at the University of Florida has been instrumental in my success at UF and within the food science department. I have not only been given support in the form of scholarships and networking events, as well as professional development opportunities, but I have made friends through our IFTSA and chapters at other universities that has made membership in this organization extremely important to me,” said IFTSA Florida Chapter President Marisa Maas.

“IFTSA has been a valuable organization for providing students a direct connection to peers, advisors, and industry representatives. The diversity of opportunities from scholarships, competitions, volunteering, and research, promotes student growth in the discipline far beyond the classroom to facilitate the next generation of career ready prospects… and its membership is fun!” added advisor Herschel Johnson.

University of Missouri

This year, the University of Missouri IFTSA chapter competed in the Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest, where they placed first in the Milk category and second in All Products. The chapter also attended IFT’s St. Louis Section’s annual food industry tour for students as well as IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo to present research and support IFT President Christopher Daubert, PhD, who serves as the vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).

“I am incredibly excited to celebrate 50 years of our IFT student chapter at MU. As we continue to move forward past the pandemic, we are growing our organization, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next 50 years bring!” said IFTSA Missouri Chapter President Allison Drennan.

“For the past 50 years, students have received opportunities and connections to the food industry, which have helped or will help them foster innovation and make an impact on the food industry,” added IFTSA Missouri Chapter Vice President Sophia Sapp. “This chapter has provided me so much support and a plethora of hands-on opportunities related to the food industry. I’ve met inspirational food professionals and researchers and have learned more about what areas of the food industry are best suited for me to make a global impact.”

Washington State University

Washington State University’s 50th year was highlighted by industry tours in Seattle with local business leaders Oberto, Georgetown Brewing Co., Ellenos, Macrina Bakery, and Culinex. The chapter also hosted the Pacific Northwest Regional for IFTSA’s College Bowl. Finally, the chapter held their annual cheese cutting fundraiser with Ferdinand’s Creamery.

“Getting to be a part of an organization like this and getting to work with faculty, industry leaders, and my fellow students has been an amazing opportunity. I feel so lucky to get to be part of a program that has been so supportive of students like me for the last 50 years!” said IFTSA Washington State Chapter President Steven Verver.

“I’m so grateful that I get to support students and help connect them with other students and industry leaders,” added IFTSA Washington State Chapter Vice President Natalie Camerino.

IFTSA members can participate in various competitions including research showcases, product development competitions, and the College Bowl, an academic trivia competition almost 40 years in the running. The announcement of competition winners as well as the finale of the College Bowl take place at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, IFT’s popular global event celebrating Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology (FIRST). Student members receive a 90% discount to IFT FIRST where they can experience exclusive networking opportunities, attend can’t-miss keynotes and sessions and interact with more than 1,000 exhibitors on the show floor.

IFTSA members can also take advantage of several benefits offered to non-student members of IFT, including free access to Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety and their choice of Journal of Food Science or Food Technology magazine, discounts on webinars and virtual courses, and networking opportunities through IFT’s discipline-specific Divisions, regional Sections, and identity-based Member Resource Groups. All IFT members receive exclusive discounts to IFT FIRST.

