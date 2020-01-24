Alabama Oyster Shell Recycling Program Hits Another Milestone

The Alabama Oyster Shell Recycling Program hit another milestone. The program has collected enough shells to have over 25 acres of oyster reef habitat for new oysters to grow.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation took a phased approach to implement the state’s first Oyster Shell Recycling Program. Phase 1 began in the fall of 2016 on the Causeway Route. Phase 2 launched in spring 2017 on the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Route, and in the spring of 2018, the program was opened to all restaurants in coastal Alabama.

Shells are collected from participating restaurants by Republic Services and delivered to a large property where they stay outside for six months to cure. The program has an Advisory Committee that decides when and where to place the shells. An oyster shell is the preferred habitat of oyster larvae to settle on as juveniles to form new reefs.

