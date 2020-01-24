Compass Group USA is Leading the Way – 2019 CSR Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Compass Group USA, we have moved beyond business as usual and we are addressing new and heightened challenges. Our 2019 CSR Report illustrates what we have accomplished together. The year was an exceptionally dynamic and momentous period for our organization. Below are a few of the highlights featured in our report.

We crafted our new global platform with steps to encourage what is truly best for both people and planet.

We have kept wellbeing and wellness at the core of what we do.

We promoted game-changing initiatives that support the livelihood of our planet.

We expanded our food waste movement to communities around the world.

We strengthened our partnerships with innovators and disruptors to confirm our spot as the leading foodservice company in sustainability.

We created a culture that embraces corporate transparency as a crucial aspect of our success. A couple highlights include: Doubling the purchases within our partnership with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) to 8.7 million pounds, which equates to the weight of more than 130 Humpback Whales! Removing 55 million straws company-wide, which equals the length of the United States coast-to- coast and back. Reducing our emissions by nearly 8000 Metric Tons, which equates to planting more nearly 133,000 trees.



“All of these accomplishments reflect our beliefs and our commitment to a more sustainable future. We are proud to share these stories and we look forward to building on what we’ve done so that together we can improve both people and planet.” – Susie Weintraub, Envision Group CEO

Now that 2020 is here, we are moving towards the horizon of a new collaborative future where shifting attitudes and behavior have cemented sustainability as a cultural value.

View our 2019 CSR Report: https://www.compass-usa.com/compass-group-usa-is-leading-the-way-csr-2019/

Based in Charlotte, NC, Compass Group North America is the leading food and support services company with over 280,000 associates and $20.1 billion in revenues in 2019. Celebrating 25 years in North America, Compass Group is recognized as a premier employer receiving honors for diversity & inclusion, innovation, health & wellness, and company culture. With over 600,000 associates worldwide, its parent company, UK-based Compass Group PLC had revenues of £25.2 billion ($32.2 billion USD) in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.