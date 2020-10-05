Alto-Shaam Wins Extraordinary Service Award at FEDA Gold Awards

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has won the Extraordinary Service Award at the inaugural FEDA Gold Awards.

The award is in recognition of the exceptional customer experience Alto-Shaam provides, demonstrating the company’s dedication to operators, dealers and distributors at every touch point. Following a people-first approach, Alto-Shaam has built a complete system of support before, during and after the sale, including customer service, technical service and culinary support.

“We are truly honored and humbled to be the first manufacturer recognized for extraordinary service through FEDA’s new Gold Awards,” said Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam President and Chief Operating Officer. “People are our priority, and we strive to exceed expectations in every interaction. For us, this means always living our values of highest quality, family, innovation, value, education and service.”

Alto-Shaam has built robust educational programming to support and serve its valued customers and partners. These include free A Taste of Alto-Shaam demonstrations, on-site consultations, custom employee training and support, and hands-on learning events for customers, amongst many others.

“I want to thank our Alto-Shaam family members and our valued partners for supporting our mission to deliver superior service,” Maahs said. “From our culinary and sales team, providing personalized training and consultation, to our technical and customer service teams and partners around the world, this would not have been possible without your dedication to our customers.”

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.