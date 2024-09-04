Anchor Packaging’s Culinary Tamper Safe Line Wins Gold in C-Store Decisions Annual Hot New Products Awards

Retailers confirm showcasing safety without waste adds appeal to food-to-go.

(St. Louis, MO) – Anchor Packaging’s industry-leading Culinary series has won again. Culinary Tamper Safe™, the newest extension to this award-winning line, won Gold in C-Store Decision’s 2024 Hot New Products packaging category. Its innovative design provides tamper-secure protection for hot-to-go foods without a tear strip, helping retailers grow foodservice sales without waste.

Foodservice tops convenience retail’s highest profit categories. To convert more customers, retailers must make food convenient while providing consumers with assurance of food safety.

Technomic, a leading authority for foodservice research, reported in the 2024 Delivery & Takeout Consumer Trend Report that over 80% of consumers agree a tamper-proof seal is a critical feature for food-to-go packaging. Further, convenience is the biggest driver for increasing purchases. Culinary Tamper Safe™ gives retailers an easy solution by providing high-visibility tamper-evident security perfect for the grab & go, takeout, and delivery convenience consumers crave.

Culinary Tamper Safe™ is rated to 230°, enabling hot display merchandising and microwave-safe reheating, a feature consumers value. Its snap-tight closure prevents leaks, and its unique, no-tear-strip design eliminates waste to create a positive consumer experience. Single and multi-compartment options preserve food presentation. After use, these containers remain fully recyclable.

Anchor Packaging built its expertise in foodservice packaging innovation by addressing the most significant challenges operators face every day. Solutions like Culinary Tamper Safe™ support efficient operations, reduce waste, and preserve food quality to help foodservice leaders control costs, provide sustainable solutions, and, most importantly, win more meals.

ABOUT ANCHOR

Founded in 1963, Anchor Packaging is one of the largest thermoformers in North America and is best known for its award-winning product designs and custom packaging capabilities. As consumers increasingly shift to meals to go, Anchor innovates to empower Foodservice to serve them profitably. Anchor products include Crisp Food Technologies® containers that keep prepared food hot & crispy for hours in a heated display and 30 minutes on the go, Safe Pinch® and Culinary Tamper Safe® tamper-secure containers that provide additional safety for food to go, and many more pioneering lines of containers and cling film designed to protect food and offer consumers sustainable choices after use. Anchor Packaging containers are consumer reusable, recyclable, and proudly produced in the USA.

ABOUT C-STORE DECISIONS 2024 HOT NEW PRODUCTS AWARD

Since 2016, the C-Store Decisions Hot New Products awards have recognized product innovations with the greatest potential impact for the convenience channel. A panel of judges selected from the retailer community chooses winners of this product-based contest on a point-based system that includes innovation and likeliness to use in their stores.