ORTEC in Atlanta is Named a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2024 Award

ORTEC ranks among the city’s best employers for the fifth year in a row.

Atlanta, GA – ORTEC in Atlanta has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including Respect & Support, Enablement to Grow, and Empowerment to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Top Workplace, honoring our commitment to nurturing a winning employee culture,” said Marco Lock, COO of ORTEC Americas. “At ORTEC, we value and encourage input from our employees. And we go beyond just listening, to respond to their ideas and concerns. Employees are at the heart of what we do and who we are, and we acknowledge the importance of recognizing the role their contributions play in our success.”

ORTEC’s leadership takes pride in the company’s positive culture, and believe this approach leads to greater participation and a sense of voice for all. To this end, the company maintains a flat hierarchal system, where all employees are encouraged to speak up, take ownership of their ideas, and contribute.

“Every one of us brings our own experiences and backgrounds – from our communities and past work environments,” added Locke. “ORTEC honors those backgrounds and encourages our team members to share and explore their differences. Being recognized as a Top Workplace yet again further validates the steps we’ve taken to cultivate this employee-centric environment.”

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a global leader in optimization software and analytics solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, performance, and profitability for businesses in manufacturing, foodservice and beverage distribution, retail and wholesale, energy and bulk logistics, and transportation operations. With a focus on supply chain management, logistics, and last mile delivery, ORTEC empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, adapt to dynamic market demand, and achieve sustainable growth. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.