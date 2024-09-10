Aramark Sports + Entertainment Celebrates NFL’s International Games with Globally Inspired Cuisine at Stadiums Across the U.S.

International Taste Games culinary initiative adds extra flavor to expanded food and beverage menus at eight NFL venues

PHILADELPHIA — The 2024 NFL season is upon us, and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: ARMK) is bringing the spirit of global cuisine to its venues as the league prepares to host five international games in three countries.

Aramark’s partners at the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings will be part of the exciting lineup of NFL International Games, with the Eagles competing on Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil, and the Vikings playing on Oct. 6 in London, England. To celebrate these historic events, Aramark is introducing the 2024 International Taste Games, a globally inspired culinary initiative that will celebrate a universal love for food and football.

This season, fans attending games at Aramark’s NFL venues can enjoy food and beverage offerings inspired by the flavors and signature dishes of countries from around the world.

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles : 9th Street Market Pastel : Brazilian dough rolled thin and filled with shredded provolone, grilled Italian meats (mortadella, capicola, and prosciutto cotto) and tomato relish. Fried and served with a long hot aioli. (Section 138) South Philly Caipirinha : Cachaça, lime, sugar, and ice. (Craft Cocktail Bars in East and West Clubs)

: U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings : English Roast Beef : Roast beef paired with the traditional British dish, toad in the hole, seared scalloped potato, and roasted carrot citronette sauce. (Polaris Club) Pimm’s Cup: Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur with lemon juice, ginger ale, cucumber slice, mint sprig, and strawberry. (Sections 304, 313, and 328)

: Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers : Irish Potato : Potato topped with thick-cut bacon, braised cabbage, cheddar cheese, braised leeks, and chive butter with oil and salt. (PNC Champions Club) Irish Maid :Irish whiskey, elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, and lemon juice with a cucumber garnish. (East and West Clubs)

: Huntington Bank Field, home of the Cleveland Browns : Bacon and Cabbage : Pork belly and mashed potato topped with carrot, cabbage, salt, thyme, and rosemary in an Irish coffee and Guinness Stout demi-glace. (Club Level) Corned Beef Sandwich : Marble rye bread topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. (Section 140)

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs : Bavarian Bratwurst : Pretzel bun topped with grilled bratwurst, cheese sauce, braised onions, whole grain mustard, and red pepper relish. (Sections 101 and 118)

: Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals : Schnitzel Sandwich : Pretzel bun with pork, ranch, and red shredded cabbage. (Queen City Grill – East and West Club) Spatzle : Waffle cone filled with goetta bites, spaetzle, craft beer cheese, red cabbage, apple cider vinegar, and whole grain mustard. (Section 310 and 340)

: NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans : Lettuce Cups : Iceberg lettuce cups topped with teriyaki chicken, carrots, and Boom Boom Sauce. (Sections 109, 129, and 510) Wonton Nachos : Wonton chips topped with teriyaki chicken, Asian slaw, white queso, and Boom Boom Sauce. (Sections 103, 105, 123, 125, and 510)

To complement the International Taste Games program, Aramark is introducing a new slate of culinary delights at general concessions stands to ensure that fans’ tastebuds will be as engaged as their spirit for the game:

Beer Brat (Acrisure Stadium) : Grilled beer brat topped with onions and spicy brown mustard on hoagie bun. (Sections Upper East 507 and Upper West 527)

: Grilled beer brat topped with onions and spicy brown mustard on hoagie bun. (Sections Upper East 507 and Upper West 527) Big Pig (Huntington Bank Field) : Pulled pork, Cleveland barbeque sauce, and coleslaw on a potato bun. (Mabel’s BBQ – Section 115)

: Pulled pork, Cleveland barbeque sauce, and coleslaw on a potato bun. (Mabel’s BBQ – Section 115) Birria Fries or Nachos (NRG Stadium) : Shredded beef birria, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sidewinder fries or tortilla chips. (Club Level)

: Shredded beef birria, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sidewinder fries or tortilla chips. (Club Level) Buffalo Lemon Pepper Tossed Tenders (NRG Stadium) :Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo and lemon pepper seasoning served with sidewinder fries. (Club Level)

:Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo and lemon pepper seasoning served with sidewinder fries. (Club Level) Championship Hand Warmer (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) : Baked potato served with barbeque pulled pork, fresh jalapeños, Monterey jack cheese, green onions, and coleslaw. (Portable Grill – Section 335)

: Baked potato served with barbeque pulled pork, fresh jalapeños, Monterey jack cheese, green onions, and coleslaw. (Portable Grill – Section 335) Chicken and Rice Burrito (U.S. Bank Stadium) : Marinated chicken, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. (Burrito Boulevard – Section 345)

: Marinated chicken, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. (Burrito Boulevard – Section 345) Chicken Egg Roll (NRG Stadium) : Chicken egg rolls topped with spicy mustard slaw. (Club Level)

: Chicken egg rolls topped with spicy mustard slaw. (Club Level) Chopped Brisket Sandwich (Paycor Stadium) : Texas-style, 14-hour beef brisket topped with creamy coleslaw and pickles on a potato bun. (Smoke N’ Sizzle – Section 150)

: Texas-style, 14-hour beef brisket topped with creamy coleslaw and pickles on a potato bun. (Smoke N’ Sizzle – Section 150) Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Paycor Stadium) : Buttermilk fried chicken, crispy bacon, grilled onion, and barbeque sauce served on a brioche bun with a side of mac and cheese. Sandwich ingredients will rotate every game at action stations. (East and West Club Action Stations – Sections 210 and 240)

: Buttermilk fried chicken, crispy bacon, grilled onion, and barbeque sauce served on a brioche bun with a side of mac and cheese. Sandwich ingredients will rotate every game at action stations. (East and West Club Action Stations – Sections 210 and 240) Fried Chicken Sandwich (U.S. Bank Stadium) : Buttermilk brined chicken thigh, coleslaw, tzatziki, and Nashville hot sauce. (Birch’s Brewhouse – Section 111)

: Buttermilk brined chicken thigh, coleslaw, tzatziki, and Nashville hot sauce. (Birch’s Brewhouse – Section 111) Goetta Sliders (Paycor Stadium) :Glier’s Goetta patty, a local Cincinnati favorite, on a slider bun. (Gridiron Grill Portables – Section 310 and 339)

:Glier’s Goetta patty, a local Cincinnati favorite, on a slider bun. (Gridiron Grill Portables – Section 310 and 339) Kielbasa Special (Lincoln Financial Field) : Six traditional potato and cheese pierogies topped with slow-cooked caramelized onions, Dietz & Watson Polska Kielbasa, and a side sour cream. (The Pierogie Place – Section 134)

: Six traditional potato and cheese pierogies topped with slow-cooked caramelized onions, Dietz & Watson Polska Kielbasa, and a side sour cream. (The Pierogie Place – Section 134) Lobster Mac and Cheeseburger (U.S. Bank Stadium) : Smash burger topped with lobster meat and mac and cheese. (Birch’s Brewhouse – Section 111)

: Smash burger topped with lobster meat and mac and cheese. (Birch’s Brewhouse – Section 111) Maui BBQ Pie (Lincoln Financial Field) : Tender roast pork in Hawaiian barbeque sauce and baked in our signature pie crust. (Aussie Meat Pies by G’day Gourmet – Section 111)

: Tender roast pork in Hawaiian barbeque sauce and baked in our signature pie crust. (Aussie Meat Pies by G’day Gourmet – Section 111) Mr. Beef (Huntington Bank Field) : Chopped brisket, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce on a potato bun. (Mabel’s BBQ – Section 115)

: Chopped brisket, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce on a potato bun. (Mabel’s BBQ – Section 115) Southwestern Chicken Sandwich (Empower Field at Mile High) : Hand breaded and fried chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and poblano peppers. (United Club Markets)

: Hand breaded and fried chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and poblano peppers. (United Club Markets) Spicy Sausage (Acrisure Stadium) : Grilled hot and spicy sausage topped with onions, peppers, and spicy brown mustard on a hoagie bun. (Sections Upper East 507 and Upper West 527)

: Grilled hot and spicy sausage topped with onions, peppers, and spicy brown mustard on a hoagie bun. (Sections Upper East 507 and Upper West 527) Taco Mac and Cheese (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) : Mac and cheese seasoned with meat, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with mini red tacos. (Sections 103, 117, 312, 325, and 338)

: Mac and cheese seasoned with meat, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with mini red tacos. (Sections 103, 117, 312, 325, and 338) The Vincent (Lincoln Financial Field) : Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey on a seeded roll. (America’s Pie Kitchen and Grille – Section 114)

: Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey on a seeded roll. (America’s Pie Kitchen and Grille – Section 114) Thunder Crunch (Empower Field at Mile High) : Ancho chicken served with green chile queso, pico de gallo, and lettuce in a spicy tortilla and served crispy for an extra crunch. (Sections 327 and 525)

: Ancho chicken served with green chile queso, pico de gallo, and lettuce in a spicy tortilla and served crispy for an extra crunch. (Sections 327 and 525) Tom and Jerry’s Walk Off Corndog (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) : Bacon wrapped brisket dog skewer topped with sweet and spicy cream cheese, battered, fried, and finished with a spicy cotton candy. (Burger Kitchen – Section 102)

: Bacon wrapped brisket dog skewer topped with sweet and spicy cream cheese, battered, fried, and finished with a spicy cotton candy. (Burger Kitchen – Section 102) Wagyu Chopped Cheesesteak (NRG Stadium): Houston’s southern take on a Philly cheesesteak with wagyu beef, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie bun. (Club Level)

