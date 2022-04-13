Big Y Express Launches New Downtown Format

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Big Y has announced plans to build a new concept Big Y Express Fresh Market at 1500 Main Street as part of the Tower Square in Springfield, Massachusetts. This new 10,000 square foot Big Y Express Fresh Market will be tailored to fit the needs of the city’s downtown community. Currently, there are workers and area residents who are eager to have access to delicious, nutritious and affordable offerings that are not currently available in a convenient way. Between the UMass classrooms, YMCA daycare, area office workers and downtown residents, many are looking for an option to meet their food needs.

While not a complete supermarket due to its size, this location will have a full assortment of items from each department. The offerings will include high quality prepared meals and sandwiches along with natural & organic products and everyday necessities. In addition, there will be an inhouse sushi chef preparing fresh sushi daily.

According to Colin D’Amour, Senior Director Big Y Express “We are excited to bring an entirely new concept to downtown Springfield. We know that there has been an appetite for Big Y’s fresh and local foods for many years now. We are confident that customers will enjoy our many offerings. We are working diligently with our contractors to establish a timeline for opening and are excited to be a part of the downtown community.”

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D’Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a “Y”.